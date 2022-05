BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day has become synonymous with beers, burgers, and a day off to enjoy the beginning of summer. But at Big Muddy CrossFit, Memorial Day isn’t for rest. At this gym, and gyms around the world, ordinary people gather to do an extraordinary workout. The goal is to bring the holiday back to its original purpose, to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. They do this through a workout simply named “Murph.”

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO