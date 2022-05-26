ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde shooter’s grandmother is continuing to recover at a Texas hospital

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
UVALDE, Texas — The grandmother of the Uvalde shooter, Salvador Ramos, whom he allegedly shot before killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, is in the hospital and continuing to recover.

KENS and the Los Angeles Times both identified the grandmother as Celia Gonzales, 66. They say she is currently at a San Antonio hospital recovering.

KENS says she was able to call 911 for help after she was shot in the face but her grandson took off and then crashed her car outside of Robb Elementary School just before he killed 19 children and two teachers.

“Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart. But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Wednesday.

ABC News spoke with Ramos’ mother, Adriana Reyes, who told them that her son was “not a monster” but that he could “be aggressive.” Her son allegedly purchased two assault rifles right after he turned 18, which he used during his alleged shooting spree.

Reyes shared her condolences for the students who were killed and parents who lost their children, while speaking with ABC News.

KENS spoke with Ramos’ cousin, who has been at an undisclosed hospital with his grandmother. The cousin told KENS that the family have been receiving “ugly messages” through social media since the shootings.

The Los Angeles Times says the motive behind the attack at Robb Elementary remains unclear.

