TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly two dozen Gold Star families gathered at MacDill Park along Tampa's Riverwalk to honor the nation's fallen. Rosanna Powers, whose brother and fiancé were both killed in Iraq just a single day apart in 2004, was among those at the park on Monday. To her, Memorial Day is a time to honor her loved ones, and the sacrifice they gave for their country.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO