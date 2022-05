Thunder Rosa singles out a WWE Hall of Famer as an inspiration to her and says she is ready for a match against another fellow Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Thunder Rosa has admitted that she did not watch wrestling as a child but is learning about the history of wrestling as she goes along. Today, she is a warrior that looks to inspire young women across the globe. When asked in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling what wrestlers she considers to be an inspiration, she singled out one name. WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

