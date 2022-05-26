ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - May 26, 2022

Cover picture for the articleMurphy is 5.5 years old and does well with dogs her size or bigger. She loves people and has been around kids of all ages. She could use some help on her leash manners but otherwise is a very sweet and loving dog. Murphy picked up kennel skills quickly in her...

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
dailyphew.com

Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear’s sole home for the previous 11 years had been the one provided by his father, but that all changed last week due to life circumstances. Blue had no option but to drop off his adoptive father to the Trenton Animals Rock shelter since he had nowhere else to go.
dailyphew.com

When This Man Adopted 45 Shelter Dogs, He Soon Realized They Deserve Better, So He Did Something Amazing

We shouldn’t be the ones to tell that adopting a dog, not shopping for it is a rule to live by if you want to get a new pet. Not only you’re giving some sad soul a new life, but also eliminating business for puppy mills and unreasonable breeding, where canines usually end up mistreated or find their way to an animal shelter either way. Now, if adopting a dog, one dog, is a good deed enough, imagine taking in 45 of them!
dailyphew.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
dogstodays.com

The Most Aggressive Dog Breeds

Dogs are the perfect pet for many reasons, but they don’t come without their fair share of problems. Some breeds make better pets than others and some breeds require more work on behalf of the owner, but there is a breed out there for everyone. Here is a list of the most aggressive dog breeds to help you find your perfect match.
heavenofanimals.com

Teens Find A Dog Stranded Alone In The Middle Of The Ocean

Something drew Bryn Crowell and her friends’ eye as they were kayaking off the coast of Florida. They decided to slow down and turn around to see what the unusual item in the water was. From a distance, Bryn and his buddies assumed it was a misplaced hat, but...
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Does Not Stop Smiling After Her Rescuers Removed The Excess Hair

Some incidences of animal neglect and cruelty are so severe that they leave deep wounds in the spirit and heart. But every rescued dog is loved and cared for by kind humans, giving us hope for a brighter future. Holland, a sweet puppy, is one of those rescues that demonstrates how rewarding it is to help animals and how glad they are to be helped.
dailyphew.com

Shelter Dog Was Terrified Until He Found A Little Friend

Fraser was adopted by the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the United Kingdom; his ears and tail had been shaved, giving him a threatening appearance, but his new pals quickly realized that the rough appearance he was given did not characterize his disposition. Everything scared the enormous dog. Fraser...
