Daytona Beach, FL

Summer concerts are back at the Daytona Bandshell

By For Hometown News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend signals the unofficial start of summer and the start of the Friday and Saturday concerts at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer Concert series begins Friday, May 27, with Come Monday, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, at 7:15 p.m. Buffett fans can expect to experience...

