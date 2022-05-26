ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
401 new COVID-19 cases reported by DCHD Thursday

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 401 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Monday’s report of 357 cases. During this time, the DCHD received three new COVID-19-related death certificates, two vaccinated women, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, have died. An unvaccinated man in his 50s also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,123.

The DCHD said a CDC study showed people who had previous COVID illnesses are at twice the risk of developing pulmonary embolism or respiratory conditions as the rest of the population. “If you have symptoms after recovering from COVID, please contact your provider,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a DCHD press release. “The potential for long-term issues is real.”

Community vaccination clinics will occur at the Health Department (1111 S. 41st St.) on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and again on Tuesday from noon through 4 p.m. for all vaccines.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 195 staffed beds available for all patients.
    • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 80% rate with 62 staffed beds available for all patients.
    • Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.
  • There are 69 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.
    • Three are pediatric cases.
    • Fourteen adults are receiving ICU-level care .
  • There are two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

Monday is being observed for Memorial Day, so the next mid-week update from the DCHD will be on Tuesday.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 152,744.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

