ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Lone star tick found in Kalamazoo County

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX16a_0frKrTzh00

Health officials say a lone star tick has been identified in Kalamazoo County.

Lone star ticks are typically located in the eastern, southeastern and south-central portions of the U.S. but have been known to occur in southern Michigan.

According to the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, lone star ticks have a distinctive white “lone star” marking on their backs. Lone star ticks will readily bite people and animals.

Health officials say lone star ticks aren’t known to be vectors of Lyme disease, but they are known to cause Alpha-Gal syndrome, which is an allergic reaction associated with the consumption of red meat.

The tick is also a vector of human ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Heartland virus, Bourbon virus, and Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI).

The lone star tick was identified during a routine tick drag on May 20 in Kalamazoo County. County health officials say tick drags are being performed this summer by Environmental Health to capture and identify blacklegged ticks which are known to transmit Lyme disease.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Preventing tick bites is essential to preventing tick-borne disease, including using insect repellant with DEET and performing tick checks on yourself, children, and pets,” says Lucus Pols, Environmental Health Division chief.

Here are steps Kalamazoo County health officials say you can take to prevent tick-borne and mosquito-borne diseases:

• Empty and wash all outdoor containers that collect water (small pools, feeding bowls, open rain collection barrels, buckets, birdbaths, etc.) at least once a week.
• Keep swimming pools properly treated to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.
• Keep trash containers properly covered.
• Use and repair screens on your home windows.
• Wear tall socks, pants and long sleeves when outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn.
• Use insect repellent with DEET and registered by the EPA on skin and treat clothing with permethrin to repel biting insects. Always follow label directions.

You can use the CDC tick bite data tracker to see the latest tick bite data by region.

For more information about ticks, visit the CDC website.

Michigan's 5 Most Common Ticks by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
go955.com

One death resulting from two Memorial Day morning crashes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are confirming that at least one person has died as a result of a crash that happened early Monday morning, May 30, in Oshtemo Township. Oshtemo Fire and Rescue and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7 a.m. to 9th Street...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Infectious disease expert says those over 50 should consider 4th COVID shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week COVID-19 cases in Michigan decreased from the previous week but nationwide the number of new infections continues to rise. With the latest fears of another surge in the fall, Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, says the CDC and FDA are considering authorizing a fourth shot for the entire population.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Graphic Packaging closes Battle Creek mill

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Roughly 200 employees will be wrapping up their final shift at the Graphic Packaging plant in Battle Creek on Friday. While it's closing in the Cereal City, it will be expanding its other operation in Kalamazoo. 200 lost jobs: Graphic Packaging to close Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lone Star#Insect Repellent#Heartland#Southern#Environmental Health
WNDU

City of Niles under boil order

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently a boil order. Due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Residents are urged to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using....
whtc.com

Five Hospitalized in Sunday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 30, 2022) – This Memorial Day holiday weekend apparently couldn’t pass in Ottawa County without motorists ending up the weekend on hospital beds. Such was the case on Sunday evening, as according to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Lake Michigan swimmers beware...high beach hazard risk

WEST MICHIGAN - One of the biggest weekends of the entire year for boating and beachgoers is upon us and the weather will be great! That said, there are hazards on Lake Michigan you need to be aware of if your plans take you that way. First, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire lakeshore for boaters with wind speeds from the south at about 10 to 20, perhaps as high as 15 to 25 mph.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

The “Almost Tornado” in Allegan County

The pics. here are from Kevin Schippa, who was tracking the storm south of Fennville in Allegan Co. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Western Allegan County at 7:02 pm Wednesday evening. The general weather Wednesday evening featured a warm front lifting northeast in the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy