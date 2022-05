Eric Bischoff and CM Punk got into it earlier this month after CM Punk told wrestling fans not to listen to podcasts with “old head bad takes.” Bischoff took shots at Punk’s MMA career and then later on his own podcast, called Punk a “financial flop” for AEW. During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum last night, AEW CEO Tony Khan angrily reacted to Bischoff’s comments, saying that Double or Nothing set a PPV record and credited CM Punk for that.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO