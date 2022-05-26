ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calipatria, CA

Believing in themselves, Hornets on doorstep of history

By Scott Gross
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWAY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The last time the Calipatria girls softball team advanced to the CIF San Diego Section Division semifinals was in 2016. That was in Division IV under head coach Melissa Lerno. The Hornets lost in the semifinals putting an end to hopes of claiming the...

kyma.com

kyma.com

Calexico powers past Holtville for first CIF Division title since 2016

LA JOLLA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Saturday afternoon under overcast skies on the University of California San Diego campus, the Calexico Bulldogs squared off with the Holtville Vikings for the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship. It was the first time ever that two softball teams...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

9/11 Memorial Breaks Ground at Site of Annual Climb

IMPERIAL — Golden shovels in the golden twilight of a setting sun was the backdrop to the groundbreaking of a memorial meant to ensure no Imperial Valley resident or visitor to the IV Fairgrounds ever forgets 9/11. The Imperial Valley’s 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, which organizes and hosts the...
IMPERIAL, CA
CBS 8

Drivers perform dangerous stunt in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people stand inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

The history of Lake Cahuilla before the Salton Sea

Today, the Salton Sea is an eerie place. Its mirror-like surface belies the toxic stew within. Fish skeletons line its shores and the ruins of a once thriving vacation playground is a reminder of better days. But long before agricultural runoff spoiled the Salton Sea, the lakebed it now occupies was home to a much larger body of water known as Lake Cahuilla. The lake was six times the area of the Salton Sea and once covered much of Mexicali, Imperial and Coachella valleys.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Average temperatures and lighter winds for Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will stay near normal with clear and sunny skies for Memorial Day. If you have the day off and plan to be outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water and lather up on sunscreen. Winds will be much lighter than what we felt...
YUMA, AZ
onscene.tv

Teen Trapped by Electrical Hazard After Crashing | Mira Mesa

05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Memorial Day events across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

In photos: Two years later, remembering a day of unrest in La Mesa

In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
LA MESA, CA
kyma.com

Home Grown: From Yuma wheat to Italian pasta

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Italian cuisine is known for pasta dishes that are as much local culture as they are food. But what most people don't know is that the durum wheat grown here in Yuma is an essential ingredient in Italian pasta. The desert region ships approximately 150,000...
YUMA, AZ
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lab Collaborative basks in Oceanside’s attentions

If you’ve paid attention to travel media in the past year, you might have noticed a newfound appreciation for that three-mile stretch of surf and sand called Oceanside. Never mind those singing its praises are quick to qualify the “blue collar” beach town as “under the radar,” or to count being “a Quick Train Ride from L.A.” among its attributes. What matters is, travel writers for the likes of Travel + Leisure and Los Angeles Times are taking notice.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kyma.com

Ending the month of May with near average temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today marks the last day of May and temperatures will stay in the double-digits as our afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s. It will be another day full of sunshine with winds staying calm and light. Another warming trend will kick in tomorrow,...
YUMA, AZ
NBC San Diego

1 Shot in Parking Lot of Helix High School

A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
LA MESA, CA
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A Nice Holiday

Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90's. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. A return to above normal temperatures is expected Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

New River Improvement Project will begin construction in Calexico

CALEXICO — On Tuesday, May 24, Jose Angel, Project Manager of the City of Calexico presented on the New River Improvement Project. Jose Angel announced the project's purpose and commencement, stating that construction would begin soon for the New River Improvement Project due to community concerns about the quality of the river and how it was affecting public health.
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

