ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Roger Miller’s Music Will Now Be Available On Streaming

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YtTP_0frKrCEa00

Roger Miller will forever be a staple of country music.

The Country Music Hall of Famer recorded hundreds of songs over his extensive career, among 19 studio albums, with 52 singles.

His hits like “King of the Road,” “Dang Me,” “Chug-A-Lug,” and “England Swings” defined the sound of Nashville in the ’60s, and played a huge role writing songs for the likes of George Jones, Jimmy Dean, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, and Faron Young.

2022 marks 65 years since Miller began to blaze a trail in the country music industry, when he co-wrote George Jones’ “Tall, Tall Trees,” which Jones recorded and released.

Although the country star passed away after a battle with lung cancer in 1992, his legacy is still being kept alive and well, and to honor his legacy, Capitol Nashville/UMe will be releasing a number of Miller’s originally released music on Smash Records, Mercury Records, and MCA Records for streaming and downloads tomorrow, Friday, May 27th.

Three albums will be released once a month through August, beginning with his 1970 A Trip In Country album, his 1979 album Making A Name For Myself, and his 1985 self-titled record.

His widow, Mary, expressed her excitement for the new releases:

“I’m excited that these classic albums of Rogers are being made available digitally for all to enjoy.

As I revisit his wonderful catalog of songs, I’m reminded how much I like hearing his lighthearted ones like ‘Hey Would You Hold It Down?’ as well as how poignant his ballads are.

I hope these songs bring you a laugh, a tear, but most of all, a smile.”

Tweleve albums will be made available in total, including three of Miller’s most famous records.

We’re talking about his 1964 album Roger And Out, 1965’s The Return Of Roger Miller, and The 3rd Time Around.

You can check out the album release order below:

May 27

Roger Miller-1985-MCA

Making A Name For Myself

A Trip In The Country

June 24

Roger Miller 1970

Roger Miller 1969

A Tender Look At Love

July 29

Waterhole #3

Walkin’ In The Sunshine

Words and Music

August 26

The 3rd Time Around

Return Of Roger Miller

Roger And Out

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Once Blasted The CMT Music Awards For Their Pathetic Tribute To George Jones

Naomi Judd gave what would turn out to be her final performance just a few short weeks ago at the CMT Music Awards when The Judds reunited to perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.” But back in 2013, Naomi was none too happy with CMT and their music awards – and she let them know it. The controversy came when that year’s CMT Music Awards were held just about a month after the passing of one of […] The post Naomi Judd Once Blasted The CMT Music Awards For Their Pathetic Tribute To George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bill Walker, Producer, Arranger & ‘Johnny Cash Show’ Music Director, Dies at 95

Producer, music arranger and music director Bill Walker died Thursday. He was 95 years old. Walker served as the musical director on The Johnny Cash Show on ABC, which ran from 1969 to 1971. In the ’70s and ’80s, Walker also wrote, arranged and conducted music for network and syndicated television. Among his credits are 15 years of the CMA Awards for CBS, Perry Como and His Nashville Friends, Nashville Remembers Elvis on His Birthday, The Grand Ole Opry at 50, Lynn Anderson & Tina Turner in Nashville, Ann-Margret’s Rhinestone Cowgirl, Opryland in Russia, That Great American Gospel Sound (with Tennessee Ernie Ford and Della Reese), Conway Twitty: On the Mississippi, The Tenth Anniversary of the Reopening of Ford’s Theater, The Music City News Cover Awards Show (also for 15 years) and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
George Jones
Person
Ernest Tubb
Person
Faron Young
Person
Roger Miller
Outsider.com

Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Legend, Dead at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, the Arkansas-born Canadian musician that helped to shape the face of American music passed away at the age of 87 early this morning. Over the years, Hawkins built a reputation on both sides of the border with his larger-than-life stage presence and booming voice. However, one of his most important contributions to the music world was his gift for discovering and nurturing young musicians. Many members of his backing band, The Hawks, went on to find success.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Brings Carrie Underwood to Tears Before ‘So Small’ Performance [Watch]

Noah Thompson may be recovering from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from making it into the Top 3 on Season 20 of American Idol. The country crooner from Louisa, Ky. — who is competing to help give his son, Walker, a better life — advanced into the grand finale after singing two songs as part of the season’s Top 5 performance episode, which aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday (May 15).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Career#Music Industry#Capitol Nashville#Smash Records#Mercury Records#Mca Records
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Elvis Presley Covered

Elvis Presley is one of the biggest names in rock and roll. At one point, he was the biggest—by far. One of the things that made Elvis special was that he could apply his crooning voice, snarling lip, and handsome stage presence to just about any song. In fact, he wrote a few of his own tunes but usually performed songs written for him or songs he just loved to sing.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

143K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy