Roger Miller’s Music Will Now Be Available On Streaming

Roger Miller will forever be a staple of country music.

The Country Music Hall of Famer recorded hundreds of songs over his extensive career, among 19 studio albums, with 52 singles.

His hits like “King of the Road,” “Dang Me,” “Chug-A-Lug,” and “England Swings” defined the sound of Nashville in the ’60s, and played a huge role writing songs for the likes of George Jones, Jimmy Dean, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, and Faron Young.

2022 marks 65 years since Miller began to blaze a trail in the country music industry, when he co-wrote George Jones’ “Tall, Tall Trees,” which Jones recorded and released.

Although the country star passed away after a battle with lung cancer in 1992, his legacy is still being kept alive and well, and to honor his legacy, Capitol Nashville/UMe will be releasing a number of Miller’s originally released music on Smash Records, Mercury Records, and MCA Records for streaming and downloads tomorrow, Friday, May 27th.

Three albums will be released once a month through August, beginning with his 1970 A Trip In Country album, his 1979 album Making A Name For Myself, and his 1985 self-titled record.

His widow, Mary, expressed her excitement for the new releases:

“I’m excited that these classic albums of Rogers are being made available digitally for all to enjoy.

As I revisit his wonderful catalog of songs, I’m reminded how much I like hearing his lighthearted ones like ‘Hey Would You Hold It Down?’ as well as how poignant his ballads are.

I hope these songs bring you a laugh, a tear, but most of all, a smile.”

Tweleve albums will be made available in total, including three of Miller’s most famous records.

We’re talking about his 1964 album Roger And Out, 1965’s The Return Of Roger Miller, and The 3rd Time Around.

You can check out the album release order below:

May 27

Roger Miller-1985-MCA

Making A Name For Myself

A Trip In The Country

June 24

Roger Miller 1970

Roger Miller 1969

A Tender Look At Love

July 29

Waterhole #3

Walkin’ In The Sunshine

Words and Music

August 26

The 3rd Time Around

Return Of Roger Miller

Roger And Out