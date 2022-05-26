Seven Celebrities Who Won't Be Sad to See Ellen Go
Ellen DeGeneres's eponymous talk show comes to an end on Thursday after 19 seasons—and, in more recent years, much...www.newsweek.com
Ellen DeGeneres's eponymous talk show comes to an end on Thursday after 19 seasons—and, in more recent years, much...www.newsweek.com
Everyone wanting to tell ppl how to live their lives because they have celebrity status
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11