ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seven Celebrities Who Won't Be Sad to See Ellen Go

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ellen DeGeneres's eponymous talk show comes to an end on Thursday after 19 seasons—and, in more recent years, much...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Kristi Deitzler
4d ago

Everyone wanting to tell ppl how to live their lives because they have celebrity status

Reply
5
Related
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Brad Garrett
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Reality Tv#Buzzfeed News
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
SheKnows

Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...
RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
970K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy