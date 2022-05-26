U.S. Alarmed by China's Support of Putin's War in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply rebuked China for maintaining close ties with Russia as the war in Ukraine...www.newsweek.com
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply rebuked China for maintaining close ties with Russia as the war in Ukraine...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0