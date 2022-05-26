ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Artist Uses Miniature Railway Figurines to Create Lifelike Images

By Darko Manevski, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miniature railway figurines were used to create surreal images inspired by dreaming of sunny holidays in these stunning...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Miniature#Railway#Contemporary Art#Adobe#Glasgow School Of Art
WWD

Fred Segal Partners With Eton on Pop Culture Capsule

What do you get when you blend Los Angeles street style with Scandinavian design? The Eton x Fred Segal capsule collection. The Los Angeles retailer and the Swedish shirtmaker have teamed up on a limited-edition collection that is inspired by pop cultural trends. The 14-piece assortment of shirts, shorts and accessories features exclusive bandana patchwork prints executed with the quality and craftsmanship for which the Scandinavian heritage brand is known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

IED Seeks Global Expansion With ‘Humanistic’ Teaching

MILAN — Fashion school Istituto Europeo di Design prides itself on offering a teaching method that is opposed and complementary to the Anglo-Saxon, performance-driven approach. Danilo Venturi, a former Polimoda executive recently tapped as director of IED’s Florence unit, is also tasked with spearheading its global expansion and has...
EDUCATION
WWD

Valentino Launches Website Section Detailing Its Conscious-driven Business Model

MILAN — Valentino’s eco- and responsibly minded business actions have found a new home, on the company’s website under the moniker “Creating Shared Value.”. The dedicated consumer-facing page debuting Tuesday chronicles the couture house’s green transition, detailing its social and environmental projects and initiatives and engaging in conversation with its clients.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Design
Country
Scotland
Country
Singapore
WWD

The Standard Expands Into Ibiza With Old Town Spot

The Standard, which has established itself as a hub for creatives in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London, has opened its doors in Ibiza, a hot spot for top fashion designers like Jonathan Anderson to spend their summers. Located in the old town part of the Spanish island,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman on Her Hair and Investing in Hair Care Brand Vegamour

Nicole Kidman has partnered with Vegamour, the Los Angeles-based wellness hair care company, WWD has learned exclusively. The actress is an investor and its “wellness advocate.”. Kidman was looking to “back a few companies” when she discovered the brand, she explained, calling from Nashville, Tenn. “Obviously not...
HAIR CARE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
970K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy