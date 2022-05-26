Artist Uses Miniature Railway Figurines to Create Lifelike Images

What do you get when you blend Los Angeles street style with Scandinavian design? The Eton x Fred Segal capsule collection. The Los Angeles retailer and the Swedish shirtmaker have teamed up on a limited-edition collection that is inspired by pop cultural trends. The 14-piece assortment of shirts, shorts and accessories features exclusive bandana patchwork prints executed with the quality and craftsmanship for which the Scandinavian heritage brand is known.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO