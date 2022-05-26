ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqiTO_0frKqwVH00

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to US media.

His representative confirmed the news to several outlets, saying the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic , where he was filming his latest film Dangerous Waters.

Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese .

I wish I'd handled my career differently but, you know, hindsight...

Ray Liotta

Liotta was the adopted son of a town clerk and auto-parts shop owner, who insisted he never contemplated acting while growing up in Newark , New Jersey.

After graduating he moved to New York City and worked as a barman until he was cast in soap opera Another World in 1980.

After his role in Something Wild, Liotta resisted the countless psychopathic roles he was offered following the film’s success, and instead starred in the acclaimed drama Dominick And Eugene, about a complex relationship between twin brothers.

During the 1990s Liotta starred in Unlawful Entry, Cop Land and Corrina alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

In 2016 he told the PA news agency about regrets he had in the way he handled his career, including turning down the chance to audition for Tim Burton’s Batman movie.

“I wish I’d handled my career differently but, you know, hindsight…” he said at the time.

“When I did my first movie, Tim Burton was getting ready to do Batman and he was interested in me because he wanted it to be edgy and real. I thought, ‘Batman? That’s a stupid idea’, even though he had just done one of my favourite movies of all time, Beetlejuice. So yes, I regret not auditioning for that.”

He enjoyed a varied career, also appearing as Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256yzX_0frKqwVH00

In 2004, Liotta made his Broadway debut in dramatic comedy Match.

In recent years Liotta appeared in Marriage Story and No Sudden Move and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the upcoming Apple TV series Black Bird.

In 2021 Liotta starred in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark, after turning down a role in the original film.

He recently finished filming The Cocaine Bear, a film directed by Elizabeth Banks which is scheduled to be released in February next year.

The New Jersey-born actor was also reportedly due to star in The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

In addition to his acting roles, Liotta was also the narrator of documentary series The Making Of The Mob, and starred in a number of music videos including for David Guetta’s song Lovers On The Sun.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen, whom he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace, and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

