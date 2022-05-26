ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Republicans most likely to make a deal on gun control and how much money the NRA has given them to stop it

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OM1oB_0frKqvcY00

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and 2 adults dead prompted a new round of negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will vote on gun legislation. But while every Democrat will likely vote for gun control measures, any legislation will need 10 votes to break a filibuster. This means that Democrats will need to find a proposal that Republicans find acceptable.

Conversely, that means that Democrats will be negotiating with Republicans, who often received money from the National Rifle Association before it attempted to declare bankruptcy last year . Even in its weakened state, the NRA and gun rights groups continue to hold considerable sway. This week, the group will hold its annual meeting in Houston and Republican Governor Greg Abbott, as well as Texas’ Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, will speak there, as well as former president Donald Trump.

Here’s a list of Republicans who could potentially vote on gun legislation and how much they received from the NRA.

Follow the latest updates on the Uvalde mass shooting

Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina): A regular patron of NRA money

Despite the fact Mr Graham has become more closely aligned with the Trump wing of the Republican Party, the senior senator from South Carolina has expressed some openness to working with Democrats on gun legislation. Mr Graham told reporters on Wednesday that he would rekindle his proposal with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut to encourage red flag laws to prevent people who pose a risk from obtaining a firearm. But he was more vague when talking about background checks.

“The problem with this, I mean, the problem is everything we’re talking about doesn’t apply to this guy, but I mean, you just can’t try,” he told reporters. In 2020, when Mr Graham trounced now-Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, he received $9,900 from the NRA, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. He received no money from the NRA when he ran for re-election in 2014 but did receive $5,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation and $3,000 from Safari Club international. In his 2008 re-election campaign, Mr Graham received $7,400 from the NRA and in 2006, the group gave him $2,500. In 2002, when he won his first race to the United States Senate, the NRA gave him $9,900.

Rick Scott (R-Florida): An NRA member who received no cash and signed gun legislation

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is actually in the peculiar position of being one of the few Republican senators who has signed gun control legislation. When he was governor of Florida, Mr Scott signed gun control legislation after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018. When he ran for Senate that year and beat Senator Bill Nelson, the largely self-funded Mr Scott did not receive money from the NRA.

Mr Scott has in the past said that he supports red flag laws despite being a member of the organisation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtsWa_0frKqvcY00

Rob Portman (R-Ohio): The NRA’s $3m man

The retiring Ohio Republican is a potential target for Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut’s bipartisan gun legislation, Punchbowl News reported. After a white supremacist killed people in El Paso and in Dayton over one weekend in 2019, Mr Portman said he supported “red flag laws”, which prevent people who might pose a threat to themselves and others from obtaining firearms.

In 2016, the NRA endorsed Mr Portman against former Democratic Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, who previously enjoyed an A-plus rating from the organisation. The NRA supporting the Republican Senator further indicated how the group has become far more partisan and Democrats have moved away from supporting gun rights.

That year, the NRA gave Mr Portman’s campaign $9,900 and also spent $242,708 on independent expenditures for Mr Portman, $1.55m in expenditures against Mr Strickland and $3.06m throughout his career , according to a 2016 article in The Dayton Daily News. The NRA also cut a radio ad for him when he ran for Senate in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMetG_0frKqvcY00

Mitt Romney (R-Utah): The former GOP nominee whose NRA funding has dried up

Mr Romney told The Independent on Wednesday that he was undecided on legislation but had spoken with retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey about legislation on background checks that Mr Toomey has proposed with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“I’ve long felt that the federal government has responsibility for an effective background check system and if there ways to improve that, I could be supportive,” he said .

After the shooting in Uvalde, many people cited a number from the Brady Center to End Gun Violence that showed he received $13,647,676 from the NRA. But The Salt Lake Tribune found that Mr Romney has received zero dollars since he ran for Senate in 2018. Much of the money he received from the NRA came when he was the Republican nominee for president in 2012 and much of that statistic also stems from independent expenditures that the NRA spent to help Mr Romney defeat Barack Obama, The Tribune reported. The Utah newspaper also reported that was less than half of what the NRA spent to elect Mr Trump.

Susan Collins (R-Maine): The moderate who hasn’t received money in two decades

Senator Susan Collins was listed by Punchbowl News as one of the potential senators Mr Murphy could win over. Ms Collins won reelection in 2020 despite the fact Mr Biden won Maine the same year. In turn, Ms Collins needs to straddle the line and be seen as someone who could work together with Democrats to win over voters who picked her and Mr Biden.

In 2002, the NRA gave Ms Collins $8,900 but has not contributed to her campaigns since, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
State
Maine State
Uvalde, TX
Government
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Nra#Senate Republicans#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Democrats#The Republican Party
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

672K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy