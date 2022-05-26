ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partygate: 8 of your burning questions answered by expert John Rentoul

By The Independent
 4 days ago

Just over 24 hours after Sue Gray’s long-awaited Partygate report dropped in full, chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled plans for millions of households to receive a £400 discount on their energy bills .

While the government’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis might dominate the headlines for a moment and move the focus away from lockdown law-breaking in Downing Street, the fallout from Partygate continues.

The inquiry by the committee of privileges is bound to keep the issue alive, according to John Rentoul , The Independent’s chief political commentator, who held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Sue Gray’s report and what happens next on Thursday.

He writes: “The committee has a Conservative majority, but all its members will want to demonstrate their independence and rigour – and they will no doubt make the most of their chance to question Johnson himself.

“Its deliberations are likely to continue into the autumn, so although it may seem that the prime minister “has got away with it” (in the words of his former principal private secretary about the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden), the scandal still has some distance to run.”

Here are eight questions that came from Independent readers during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ - and the answers from John.

Everyone knows Johnson is guilty of misleading parliament, but at what point can final judgement be officially concluded in order for the head of state to dismiss the rogue PM?

That’s a red flag phrase, “everyone knows”! The PM admits he misled parliament, by saying the rules were followed at all times, but protests that he believed that to be true at the time. A lot of people are of the opinion that he knowingly misled the Commons, but proving that is hard, and Sue Gray’s report didn’t do it. What it does not contain is any evidence that he was warned at the time that an event might be against the rules. There is evidence that some staff were worried that some of the events might look bad (“somewhat of a comms risk” – communications meaning public relations), but those discussions were also fitfully worried about abiding by the rules on social distancing. But I don’t think what seems obvious in hindsight was as obvious to people at the time.

When will Boris Johnson actually go? Surely we don't have to wait for the next general election.

It would be foolish to predict, but it is kind of my job, so I would say he has a 50-50 chance of making it to the election. I don’t think Conservative MPs are ready to get rid of him yet, mainly because it is so unclear who would succeed him. A lot of damage has been done, and there are enough MPs ready to send letters demanding a vote of confidence, but I think it will take another big mistake by the PM to trigger it.

Why did we only get to see nine of the photos submitted to Sue Gray? Will we see the others?

That is a good question. I assume that it is because they do not feature the PM or other members of what Sue Gray calls the “senior management” – if everyone in a photo has to be blurred out, there’s not much point to it. I doubt if there is a more sinister explanation – if photos were suppressed for no good reason, they would be likely to be leaked.

Is the main reason more Tory MP’s not called for Boris’s resignation because there is no obvious candidate for them to get behind to replace him? Is this because the Brexit split with the Tory party is still a very significant factor in who they decide to associate themselves with?

I think that is right. The candidate favoured by the most vocal rebels is Jeremy Hunt, who ran a good campaign against Boris Johnson last time, but he is a Remainer. I think the party members would only accept a Leaver (they are still resentful of not being consulted over Theresa May's election). I don't think Tory MPs could manipulate their votes to present two Remainers to the party members for the final ballot, so whichever candidate voted Leave would be likely to win. At the moment that means Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt or Nadhim Zahawi, which is why you can see Tory MPs hesitating.

Do you think the report helps the parliamentary committee inquiry focus on specific issues or will it distract them?

I think it helps the Conservatives on the committee of privileges, which is looking at the question of whether the PM knowingly misled parliament, to argue that he did not – for the reason I give below. I agree with James Forsyth of The Spectator that the worst the committee is likely to come up with for the PM is a criticism of him for not correcting the record earlier. Boris Johnson can live with that. It'll be something else that gets him, I think.

Who in Downing Street should make sure that civil servants conduct themselves correctly?

That is the implied criticism in the Gray report: that the PM's principal private secretary, his most important civil service assistant in day-to-day interactions in Downing Street, should have blocked some of the events, and should have intervened when they "developed as they did". But the implication is really aimed at the person at the top: the PM himself knew that people were drinking at work and did nothing to set a lead. He gave speeches at a series of leaving events, for which he avoided being fined, presumably because the police accepted that this was part of his duty as a leader. But it should have been obvious that they were parties, and that they would "develop" into gatherings that were not "reasonably necessary for the purposes of work". The cabinet secretary and the PM's principal private secretary should have been responsible for making clear what standards were expected of civil servants and political appointees, but they would have had to be following the PM's lead.

Is the notion that he would not have known what was going on credible given he lived down the corridor?

Not very. He didn't attend the worst events, and indeed was at Chequers for some of them, but he knew enough about "Wine Time Fridays" and the rest to have a quiet word about reining it in.

Is there any evidence that this booze culture in No10 predates covid or Johnson? How long has it been the norm for civil servants to "go on the lash" after work while still on the premises?

"It was a dry old do in my day," is what Anji Hunter said – she was Tony Blair's assistant in his first term. Perhaps it has got worse gradually since then, but I suspect that there was a change of tone under the "Vote Leave" team led by Dominic Cummings, who seems to have confused team spirit with a raucous and rather laddish atmosphere.

These questions and answers were part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ hosted by John Rentoul at 1pm on Thursday 26 May. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article .

Do you have any topics you’d like to see an expert host an ‘ Ask Me Anything ’ on? Let us know your suggestions in the comments below.

The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Calls for no-confidence vote to intensify if Tories lose by-elections

Conservative MPs have hinted that the prime minister could face a no-confidence vote if the Tories lose two parliamentary by-elections next month. A total of 26 Tory MPs, including former attorney general Jeremy Wright, have already publicly called for Boris Johnson to resign after Sue Gray’s Partygate report. However, insiders estimate the number of disgruntled members could be higher as the scandal rages on. Some senior Conservative MPs told Financial Times that a loss in the upcoming by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon and Wakefield in West Yorkshire could trigger more Tories to send letters demanding a no-confidence...
The Independent

Boris Johnson criticised by watchdog over ministerial code changes

A watchdog has expressed concern in response to Boris Johnson’s changes to the ministerial code, warning that the prime minister retains the ability to “critically undermine” the official in charge of investigating potential breaches.Critics of the embattled Mr Johnson accused him of “watering down the rules to save his own skin” and “acting like a tinpot despot” last week, after he announced changes to the code which mean that ministers will no longer necessarily be expected to resign if they are found to have breached it.Under the revised code, if the prime minister wishes an offending minister to retain their...
The Independent

PM facing mounting hostility from Tory MPs as letters of no confidence pile up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing hostility from his own MPs, with Tory whips said to be discussing how to fight back if rebels trigger an all-important confidence vote.A steady stream of Tories have backed a ballot to decide the PM’s future, or called for Mr Johnson to step down, with three new names surfacing on Monday and a fourth MP resubmitting a letter of no confidence he previously withdrew in light of the Ukraine crisis.The Telegraph reported that Conservative whips are now in talks about how to respond if the letter tally reaches 54, which would force 1922 Committee...
The Independent

Ex-ministers’ warning to Boris Johnson: Get serious to save your skin

Former cabinet ministers have warned Boris Johnson he must get serious to save his skin.The warning came as ex-attorney general Jeremy Wright became the latest Tory heavyweight to call on the prime minister to quit, and Downing Street failed to deny that Mr Johnson took part in another lockdown gathering in his flat above No 11 to mark his 56th birthday in 2020.The concern expressed to The Independent by the ex-ministers, who have not called for Mr Johnson to go, is indicative of the uncertainty even among those supportive of the PM over whether he can survive.Mr Wright, who served...
The Independent

How can a Conservative prime minister be ousted?

More Conservative MPs have put forward a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, as calls for him to resign as prime minister continue.Tories Andrew Bridgen and Elliot Colburn confirmed on Monday that they have handed in no-confidence letters, joining a growing number of colleagues.It comes as reports of potentially more coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 emerge beyond the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police’s investigation and civil servant Sue Gray’s report.For a prime minister to go, the incumbent must resign, their party must lose the next general election or they must lose a vote of no confidence.With different parties having...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, it’s claimed. A growing number of unconfirmed reports alledge the 69-year-old president has cancer and that his health is deteriorating quickly. And now an FSB officer has claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”, adding the Russian president has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”.Messages said to be from the unidentified Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov also say Putin is losing his sight and suffering from headaches. “We are told he is suffering from headaches...
The Independent

What the papers say – May 31

Travel disruption, rebel Tories and the cost of living are among the topics on the front pages.The Daily Express calls the delays “carnage” while the Daily Mirror runs with “chaos”.Tomorrow’s @Daily_Express Tears and fury as travel ‘carnage’ worsens #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U0112ysYGS— Karl Holbrook 🇺🇦 (@KarlDHolbrook) May 30, 2022Tuesday's front page: Summer of Chaos #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/SjRjw3Jimj pic.twitter.com/lsFL9VoOFM— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 30, 2022The Times adds that the disruptions have been blamed on airline cuts.Tuesday’s TIMES: “Getaways at risk as chaos blamed on airline cuts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Naxwr5U2uc— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 30, 2022Metro and the Daily Star says travellers are wishing they were not...
The Independent

Government cuts ties with P&O over ‘unacceptable’ sacking of 800 seafarers

The government has pulled the plug on its “one-of-a-kind” agreement with P&O Ferries over its “unacceptable” sacking of nearly 800 workers.The Home Office announced it was terminating the contract between the ferry firm and the Border Force agency with “immediate effect” on Monday evening.P&O Ferries was widely condemned after replacing nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency workers without notice on 17 March.The termination comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) conducted a review of links with the firm in the wake of the mass redundancies. The DfT said the review had been concluded and that the only contract identified with...
The Independent

Ministers to rip up transparency rules for small firms to encourage job creation

The Government has launched a review which could lead to it ripping up transparency rules on what information some of the UK’s small companies must publish.Ministers have also revealed the creation of a new authority which it promised would regulate auditors more closely.They will review how micro-enterprises are defined, which the Government said is a “relic” of the EU.By restoring confidence in audit and corporate reporting we will strengthen the foundations of UK plcLord CallananThe definition “could be forcing too many of Britain’s smallest businesses to spend time and money preparing accounts to a level of detail only needed for...
