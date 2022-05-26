ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta: What the Goodfellas star said about never working with Martin Scorsese again

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlSfe_0frKqmvF00

Reports emerged on Thursday (26 May) that Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 .

While the actor enjoyed a long and prolific movie career, it is Goodfellas , which came out in theatres in 1990, for which Liotta will be most fondly remembered.

Liotta played the American mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film, widely regarded as one of the best films ever made.

Back in 2021, Liotta was asked why he never appeared in another Scorsese film after Goodfellas , given the director’s reputation for recycling his stars.

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask him,” Liotta told The Guardian at the time.

“But I’d love to.”

While Liotta never worked with Scorsese again, he did appear in many other films across the crime genre, including 2013’s Killing Them Softly and the 2021 Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark , for which he played two roles.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

