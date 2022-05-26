Watson quickly endearing himself to new Browns teammates

Deshaun Watson hasn’t wasted any time winning over his new Cleveland Browns teammates.

After being traded to Cleveland from the Houston Texans this offseason, it’s clear that the former Clemson quarterback has quickly endeared himself to the players he’s now suiting up with as a member of the Browns.

Nick Chubb, a three-time Pro Bowl running back and first-team All-Pro in 2021, is one of the Browns players who have not only been impressed by what Watson is capable of doing on the field but also who the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is as a person as well.

“He’s a great guy to be around. We all love him,” Chubb said, via Cleveland.com . “He’s a very natural leader. Comes naturally. He’s been here since OTAs have started. He took us all on the trip. I think those things kind of bring in the trust and the bonding for our team.”

The trip referenced by Chubb was an all-expenses paid trip to the Bahamas that Watson treated the offense to last week as a way for them to bond and build team chemistry.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is a fan of Watson now, too, if he wasn’t before.

Watson gave Walker a Rolex watch during Walker’s interview following the Browns’ organized team activities Wednesday as a gift for Walker giving up the No. 4 jersey to Watson.

According to Cleveland.com , Walker offered to give Watson the No. 4 — the same number he wore at Clemson and with the Texans — on the day he was traded to the Browns in March.

Walker, who switched to No. 5 and reportedly didn’t ask for money or anything else from Watson in return for the No. 4, appreciated the gesture and gift from Watson.

“He’s a good guy, man,’’ Walker said, via Cleveland.com. “Appreciate that.’’

According to Cleveland.com, Walker will also get suits to wear on game days during the season, courtesy of Watson, who also donated $50,000 to the football program at a Miami-area high school where Walker’s father works and used to coach at.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images