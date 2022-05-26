ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watson quickly endearing himself to new Browns teammates

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2Z87_0frKqjH400

Deshaun Watson hasn’t wasted any time winning over his new Cleveland Browns teammates.

After being traded to Cleveland from the Houston Texans this offseason, it’s clear that the former Clemson quarterback has quickly endeared himself to the players he’s now suiting up with as a member of the Browns.

Nick Chubb, a three-time Pro Bowl running back and first-team All-Pro in 2021, is one of the Browns players who have not only been impressed by what Watson is capable of doing on the field but also who the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is as a person as well.

“He’s a great guy to be around. We all love him,” Chubb said, via Cleveland.com . “He’s a very natural leader. Comes naturally. He’s been here since OTAs have started. He took us all on the trip. I think those things kind of bring in the trust and the bonding for our team.”

The trip referenced by Chubb was an all-expenses paid trip to the Bahamas that Watson treated the offense to last week as a way for them to bond and build team chemistry.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is a fan of Watson now, too, if he wasn’t before.

Watson gave Walker a Rolex watch during Walker’s interview following the Browns’ organized team activities Wednesday as a gift for Walker giving up the No. 4 jersey to Watson.

According to Cleveland.com , Walker offered to give Watson the No. 4 — the same number he wore at Clemson and with the Texans — on the day he was traded to the Browns in March.

Walker, who switched to No. 5 and reportedly didn’t ask for money or anything else from Watson in return for the No. 4, appreciated the gesture and gift from Watson.

“He’s a good guy, man,’’ Walker said, via Cleveland.com. “Appreciate that.’’

According to Cleveland.com, Walker will also get suits to wear on game days during the season, courtesy of Watson, who also donated $50,000 to the football program at a Miami-area high school where Walker’s father works and used to coach at.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0frKqjH400

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown announcement

To the surprise of very few people, Antonio Brown does not expect to play in the NFL in 2022. He said it himself during an interview that took place at a Fan Controlled Football game. “Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said. “I think I’m...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jadeveon Clowney offers bold thoughts about Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is feeling pretty good about his Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season. Clowney recently re-signed with the Browns last week on a 1-year deal. He took less money to stay with the team, reportedly because he thought it was a good situation for him. Another big factor is that he thought the team could be successful this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Cleveland Com
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Could Fall On The Depth Chart In 2022

There is plenty of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2022 season. They’ve acquired two Pro Bowl players in Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. The front office also managed to keep most of the defensive unit together while adding more talent as well. That being said, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Door Open For Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the door is reportedly open for him to sign with an NFL team. Earlier this week, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was reportedly Kaepernick's first workout with an NFL team since he left the league following the 2016 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk said he wants to “maximize” his role in their offense next season. “Everybody has personal goals that they want. But I know that comes alongside with everything we want to do as a team. I’m trying to really maximize my spot, my role I have in this offense and let it take it where it’s at,” Aiyuk said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “I’ll maximize everything, starting right now.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy