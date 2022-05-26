ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta Last Photographed Holding Hands With Fiancee Days Before His Death

By Caitlin Berard
 5 days ago
Today, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts alike were struck with tragedy when Goodfellas icon Ray Liotta was found dead at the age of 67. According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the filming of his upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters. TMZ added that there’s no suspicion surrounding the death of Liotta and no foul play is suspected.

Tragically, and perhaps thankfully, Ray Liotta’s fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was with him in the Caribbean at the time of his death. The two were spotted just days before his passing on the streets of Los Angeles, where a few pictures were snapped of the happy couple, which can be seen here.

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo held hands as they walked out of Spruzzo Italian restaurant and onto the sidewalk in Pacific Palisades. The two have been engaged since 2020 when Ray Liotta proposed on Christmas. Following the engagement, Ray Liotta shared the exciting news on Instagram. “Christmas wishes do come true,” he wrote. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Ray Liotta’s ‘Goodfellas’ Costar Mourns His Death

Understandably, Ray Liotta’s fiancee and daughter are processing their grief privately. Neither has spoken out about the actor’s death as of yet. Ray Liotta’s fans and colleagues, however, have flooded social media with heartfelt posts about the Field of Dreams star.

His Goodfellas costar, Lorraine Bracco, was particularly heartbroken by the news, as she played Liotta’s bride, Karen Hill, in the iconic 1990 crime drama and the two have remained close since.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco wrote on Twitter. “I can be anywhere in the world & People will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Through his more than 40 years in Hollywood, Ray Liotta made a number of friends and countless fans and admirers. As such, it’s no surprise that Lorraine Bracco’s heartbreaking post was just one of many messages from colleagues.

Seth Rogan, who worked with Liotta in the 2009 dark comedy Observe and Report, shared his feelings of devastation as well. “I can’t believe Ray Liotta passed away,” he wrote. “He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.”

Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
