Saline marked the Memorial Day holiday in traditional fashion Monday, with its first parade since 2019 and a ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery. Every year, Americans honor the servicemen and women who died in service of the country on Memorial Day. Salinians traditionally marked the occasion with a parade along Michigan Avenue and service at the cemetery. Due to the pandemic, Saline did not schedule a parade in 2020 and 2021. A service was held at the cemetery in 2021.

SALINE, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO