San Diego, CA

Man stabbed in City Heights after finding three people inside his home

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times during an altercation in the City Heights neighborhood Wednesday night after he argued with three people inside his home over "a civil issue" regarding the sale of the house, police said.

Police were called to the home on Dwight Street near 40th Street shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing.

Police said the victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside their home.

The group began an argument about the sale of the residence. The group moved outside to the porch, and the victim was stabbed three times, police Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspects ran away eastbound on Dwight Street after the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, and the girlfriend was not injured, police said.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating the incident.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

