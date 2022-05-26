ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Man charged with using BB gun to threaten driver

By Heather Asiyanbi
 4 days ago
Racine police say a man allegedly used a BB gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun to threaten another driver.

Dylan Davis was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and use of a facsimile firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $1,500 in fines. He could face additional time because he has past misdemeanor and felony convictions.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, Davis and another man were traveling east on 16th Street at Taylor Avenue when they both came to a red light. When the light turned green, Davis quickly accelerated and cut off the other man, flipping him off in the process. The man returned the gesture.

Davis pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun that turned out to be a BB gun and pointed it at the man twice. The man followed Davis for a bit to get a photo of his license plate, which he turned over to the police. The 911 call records indicate a similar call in December 2021 involving Davis pointing a gun at another motorist, police say.

Man admits to flashing the BB gun

When officers took Davis into custody, he told them the gun was a BB gun, the complaint continues. He also said, “He flashed something at me, I flashed something at him. Here we are.” Davis explained the reason for his actions was because the other man hit his car, but CCTV doesn’t show any contact between the vehicles.

Davis was assigned a $250 cash bond and will next be in court on July 26 for a status conference.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
