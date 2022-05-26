ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are your kids processing the Uvalde shooting news? Share their creations with us

By Matt Adams
 5 days ago
Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

At least 19 students and two adults were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

As we learn more about the tragedy, NPR wants to know how children and students are coping with the news and expressing their understanding of it.

Has your child made a drawing or written a letter? How have they reacted to hearing about a school shooting? Have they expressed their understanding in a poem or another creative expression?

Parents: if your child has created any of the above or would like to share something with those affected, you can help them share their message through NPR via an illustration or words.

We want to help show how children across the United States are processing the news of this school shooting. Parents, please fill out the form below and upload an image of what your child has created and an NPR journalist may contact you.

(Please note: by sending in your child's artwork or letter, you grant NPR a non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, universal license to use, publish, or display the creation on npr.org or on NPR's social media channels.)

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
A former pastor grieves the loss of his great-granddaughter in Uvalde

A longtime Baptist pastor in Uvalde returned to the pulpit during the most soul-drawing event in the history of this community. He did so as he worked through his own grief. NPR's John Burnett reports. JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: The current pastor, Carlos Contreras, called a special service last week at...
After Uvalde, mass shootings continue over the weekend across the U.S.

At least eight mass shootings took place across the U.S. over the weekend following Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Another three occurred between Wednesday and Friday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent organization that collects data from over 7,500 sources, eight people have been killed and another...
12 stats to help inform the gun control debate

The nationwide gun control debate resurfaced on Tuesday, after an 18-year-old shooter entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 students and two adults in the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. The mass shooting came just 10 days after another 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, killing 10 people and injuring three others.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

