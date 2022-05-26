ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spain: Parliament backs "Only yes means yes" consent bill

By ASHIFA KASSAM
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s parliament voted Thursday to approve a bill that makes consent a key determinant in sexual assault cases, freeing victims of having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.

The bill, popularly known as “Only Yes is Yes,” seeks to tackle the nebulous definition of consent in Spanish law. In the absence of a codified definition, the law had long relied on evidence of violence, resistance or intimidation to decide whether a criminal sexual act occurred.

The new bill defines consent as an explicit expression of a person's will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent. Non-consensual sex can be considered aggression and subject to prison terms of up to 15 years.

The change was heralded by Equality Minister Irene Montero.

“From today, Spain is a freer, safer country for all women,” she told parliament. “We’re going to swap violence for freedom, we’re going to swap fear for desire.”

The bill had long been championed by the Spain's left-wing coalition government, with only the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party voting against it. The draft will now face a vote in the Senate before it can become law.

It includes a raft of other measures, from obliging minors who commit sexual crimes to undergo sex education and gender equality training to creating a network of 24-hour crisis centers for sexual assault victims and their family members.

The legislation traces its roots to the furor sparked by a gang-rape case during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

Initially, the five accused in the case were found guilty of sexual abuse but not rape, as the victim wasn’t deemed to have objected to what was happening. The sentences prompted widespread protests across the country and calls for Spain to join the dozen other countries in Europe that define rape as sex without consent, according to a 2020 analysis by Amnesty International.

Spain's Supreme Court later overruled two lower courts and sentenced the five men to 15 years in prison on a rape conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - EU agrees ban on most Russian oil - EU leaders back a ban on most Russian oil imports, after a compromise deal with Hungary that will exempt deliveries arriving by pipeline. - EU bans Russia's biggest bank from SWIFT - EU leaders also agree to ban Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank, from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Montero
AFP

Trudeau announces Canada handgun 'freeze'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States. Police often point to smuggling from the United States -- which is reeling from recent shootings at a school in Texas and at a supermarket in New York state -- as the main source of handguns.
POLITICS
Reuters

Tsai says U.S. National Guard planning 'cooperation' with Taiwan military

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States is planning on "cooperation" between its National Guard and Taiwan's military, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, deepening security ties in the face of what Taipei's government complains is a rising threat from China. The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most...
MILITARY
WWD

IED Seeks Global Expansion With ‘Humanistic’ Teaching

MILAN — Fashion school Istituto Europeo di Design prides itself on offering a teaching method that is opposed and complementary to the Anglo-Saxon, performance-driven approach. Danilo Venturi, a former Polimoda executive recently tapped as director of IED’s Florence unit, is also tasked with spearheading its global expansion and has...
EDUCATION
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
75K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy