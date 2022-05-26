ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood workers in five states announce intent to unionize

By Max Nesterak
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
Planned Parenthood is getting ready for a post-Roe world. Photo by Dylan Miettinen/Minnesota Reformer.

Frontline health care workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States announced their intent to unionize on Thursday, saying they want higher wages, more staff and a greater voice in how the organization is run.

“I spend my days listening to my patients and caring for them. I need to know my employer will do the same for me. That is why we must form our union and make this change together,” said Sadie Brewer, a registered nurse at a St. Paul clinic, during a news conference.

Workers say a majority of them have signed cards in support of forming a union — a group that could include more than 400 workers at 28 clinics in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Around 100 jobs would be included in the union, including administrative staff, organizers, nurses and other clinic staff.

The union drive comes as Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the United States, braces for a conservative U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to ban abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.

If Roe is overturned, Minnesota would become a haven for legal abortion access as the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion. North Dakota and South Dakota have so-called trigger laws, meaning they would automatically make abortion illegal except in rare circumstances.

The union effort also comes as the organization is undergoing major leadership changes, with the impending departure of CEO Sarah Stoesz , who led the organization for 20 years and oversaw its expansion into three new states.

A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood North Central States said the organization’s leaders have not yet decided if they will voluntarily recognize the union or force workers to hold an election.

The spokeswoman provided a statement from Molly Gage, vice president of human resources, saying the organization has always “prioritized autonomy and choice.”

“We respect the same exercise of autonomy in our employees’ professional lives. We support our employees, and it’s up to them to decide if and how they want to be represented by a union,” Gage said. “We look forward to continuing the conversation with staff about how we can best serve patients throughout this pivotal moment for abortion access.”

The unionization drive at Planned Parenthood is the latest example of the labor movement’s resurgence in recent years. SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, which organized the Planned Parenthood workers, says it has already unionized 1,300 workers across 13 groups over the past year.

Planned Parenthood workers say a union will make the organization stronger as it prepares to provide health care in a post-Roe country.

“Unionizing is a way to make sure that PPNCS is taking care of our staff so we can make sure that our people have fair and just wages, safe and adequate staffing ratios and equal access to benefits,” said April Clark, a senior training nurse for eight Planned Parenthood clinics around Des Moines and Eastern Iowa.

Clark said wages at Planned Parenthood clinics lag those at other heath care facilities, while there are also large pay disparities between clinics.

“With the current health care shortage that the pandemic has only worsened, recruiting staff and hanging onto staff is really difficult when we pay so much lower than any other health care provider in our region,” Clark said.

She said they’ve had to shut down a clinic when they couldn’t find anyone to cover a shift. Elsewhere, they’ve had to curtail how many days a week they offer certain services for lack of staff.

In addition to low wages and high turnover, workers say they feel ignored by managers and believe a union will give them greater decision-making power in the organization.

“The executive team is constantly making decisions that affect us with little to no input from those doing the actual work,” Brewer said. “We all chose to work for Planned Parenthood because we care for the mission and the community we serve. And the company has taken us for granted for far too long.”

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
If we really love moms and babies, here's what we'll do | Opinion

Since a Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico, I’ve heard Republican politicians claim that they “love women and babies” and will support women who, post-Roe, cannot get abortions. This claim puzzles me. Outlawing abortions seems not supportive at all but in fact the cruelest way to lower abortion numbers in […] The post If we really love moms and babies, here’s what we’ll do | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett is getting famous — in Israel

Kim Crockett, who won her party’s endorsement Friday to become the Republican nominee for secretary of state, is being condemned for campaign imagery she used at the state GOP convention showing George Soros as a puppet master, an old antisemitic theme. The headline in the Jerusalem Post reads “GOP-backed Minnesota politician: Jewish incumbent is controlled […] The post Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett is getting famous — in Israel appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
More than 400 mental health workers announce one-day strike at Allina and M Heath Fairview

Just months after voting to unionize, more than 400 mental health workers at three Twin Cities hospitals say they’re prepared to strike for 24 hours on May 24 if they don’t reach a deal on their first labor agreements. At a news conference announcing the strike on Monday, workers from Allina and M Health Fairview […] The post More than 400 mental health workers announce one-day strike at Allina and M Heath Fairview appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action

WASHINGTON — Efforts to secure the nationwide right to an abortion stalled for a second time Wednesday when U.S. Senate Democrats failed to get enough votes to overcome the legislative filibuster.  Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted uniformly against limiting debate on the bill while Democrats, save West Virginia’s […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis to pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5 million

Jaleel Stallings, an Army veteran who was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense after he was charged with shooting at Minneapolis police, has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit against the city for $1.5 million plus costs and attorneys’ fees.  The post Minneapolis to pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5 million appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A nurse on chronic understaffing and moral injury: 'You were supposed to take care of me' | Opinion

After two years on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are now bargaining for new contracts with hospital executives at major health care systems in Minnesota. We believe both nurses and hospital executives should share the goal of a contract that recognizes nurses’ sacrifices and addresses […] The post A nurse on chronic understaffing and moral injury: ‘You were supposed to take care of me’ | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
For all the "pro-life" bluster, GOP shows indifference to human life | Column

In the hours after the bombshell leak of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion toppling Roe v. Wade, I awaited the torrent of Republican-authored press releases vowing to provide every resource the federal government could muster to support the millions of new families they were going to usher into existence. Of course, that didn’t happen. […] The post For all the “pro-life” bluster, GOP shows indifference to human life | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fateh volunteer convicted of lying to grand jury about his handling of absentee ballots

A campaign volunteer for state Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis was convicted by a jury Tuesday of lying to a grand jury when he said he returned three absentee ballots for voters, upon their request, during the 2020 primary election. Muse Mohamud Mohamed, 30, was charged in connection with a wider federal investigation into misuse of the absentee ballot “agent delivery” process, which is when voters with health problems or disabilities can have someone deliver their ballot to an election office.  The post Fateh volunteer convicted of lying to grand jury about his handling of absentee ballots appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. Senate to try again on abortion rights after bombshell disclosure of draft opinion

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday pledged a new vote codifying the right to an abortion after publication of a draft court ruling that showed the Supreme Court on track to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Democrats, who likely won’t have the votes to advance that bill, also predicted that abortion […] The post U.S. Senate to try again on abortion rights after bombshell disclosure of draft opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners

Minnesota homeowners hurt financially by the pandemic can now apply for up to $35,000 in assistance for mortgage payments and other housing-related expenses through a new state program called HomeHelpMN. The program is funded with $109 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced […] The post Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON — Survivors of a U.S. policy that forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools where they were abused, or went missing, detailed to members of a U.S. House Natural Resources panel during a Thursday hearing the need for Congress to establish a truth commission dedicated to unveiling the traumas Indigenous children experienced at the […] The post Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The Hennepin County attorney isn't giving up on striking a judge from all its felony cases

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is again trying to get a judge removed from its felony cases, appealing a ruling by the chief judge, who ruled the effort was improper.  Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office said in a filing that they tried to handle the situation “delicately,” but are now again pushing to remove Hennepin County District Judge William Koch from felony cases due to “troubling demeanor and behaviors.” The post The Hennepin County attorney isn’t giving up on striking a judge from all its felony cases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota unaffected if Roe v. Wade struck down, but GOP majority could change that, Walz warns

Minnesota DFL leaders are pledging to preserve abortion rights in the state, repudiating a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that would strike down Roe v. Wade.  “Not on my watch,” Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Monday night when Politico first published the 98-page opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.  Abortion access in […] The post Minnesota unaffected if Roe v. Wade struck down, but GOP majority could change that, Walz warns appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The Supreme Court shouldn't be shrouded in secrecy | Opinion

The firestorm arising out of the recent leak of a draft of the Supreme Court opinion — purporting to eliminate constitutional abortion rights established 49 years ago in Roe v. Wade — has generated fury for different reasons from various quarters. But the consternation ought to serve another useful purpose: Highlighting the secrecy of how […] The post The Supreme Court shouldn’t be shrouded in secrecy | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
