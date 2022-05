“Finding a niche and thriving” could well be a descriptor for the life of Terry Purke of Troy, Ohio. Added to that could be “while educating others.” Have you attended an event and marveled at the quality of what you experienced even as you knew that those responsible were not being paid, that they were volunteers? Did you say to yourself, I could/would never do that. How would I prepare? What if I were criticized?

TROY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO