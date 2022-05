The MCU has been a giant in the superhero film industry for years, and ever since phase one first began, Marvel has successfully introduced and developed an incredibly detailed cast of core characters beginning with the members of the Avengers. As the longest-serving member of this team whose story is still being told, Thor has been around for a while and is about to star in his fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The character and his films, however, have undergone quite a change over the years.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO