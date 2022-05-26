Giant 'Gundam' Statue Featured at Licensing Expo From Bandai Namco

Every month as Netflix adds a plethora of new shows and movies for subscribers to binge-watch, it is also time for other popular titles to leave the service, at least temporarily in the case of some. This month is no different with June being your last chance to watch titles like Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated directorial debut Lady Bird, as well as acclaimed romantic comedies from the likes of Silver Linings Playbook and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Franchise titles like Roland Emmerich's Godzilla, How To Train Your Dragon, The Exorcist, and Shrek Forever After will also leave the service in June. June will also be subscribers' last chance to binge some of their favorite shows such as Documentary Now, Criminal Minds, Reign, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and The Originals, which are all taking a bow for their time at Netflix. So get ready to mark your schedules for when to watch all of these titles and more before they leave Netflix.

