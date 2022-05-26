Settlement reached in case involving fabrics made for U.S. military
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit involving fabrics sold to the U.S. military. According to a release, HEYtex USA, which is located in Pulaski, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act between 2013 and 2018...
RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you hear that the North Carolina General Assembly appears close to passing a bill legalizing hemp, don’t be confused that this might mean you can buy processed marijuana to ease your pain – medically or recreationally – but it’s closer. Senate Bill 762, which is making its way through committees, […]
(WFXR) — While many people associated summertime with time at the pool, camping trips, or family picnics, for too many southwest Virginians, the season means hunger. With one in five children in southwest Virginia experiencing food insecurity, summer is a vulnerable time for many children when school meals are not available. The “Days of Caring […]
ROANOKE, Va. – There will be a number of events held throughout the Commonwealth on Monday as thousands come together to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating all Americans who have fought and died in our...
Roanoke County, Va, – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 1:43 pm the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a house fire where the homeowner had been assaulted in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Roanoke County Police responded to the scene.
A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia.
(Roanoke County, VA) – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 1:43 pm the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a house fire where the homeowner had been assaulted in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Roanoke County Police responded to the scene. Upon arrival, flames were showing from the house and a victim was found in the front yard. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished by responding fire personnel from Roanoke County and Roanoke City Fire-EMS. A suspect and a suspect vehicle were quickly identified and the information was relayed to area law enforcement. About forty-five minutes after the initial 911 call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised that they had received a call about the suspect vehicle being involved in a car crash in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County. The suspect fled on foot from the crash and was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. The suspect Caleb Firebaugh, 25, of Roanoke County was arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and is being held without bond at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail. The Roanoke County Police would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance. Detectives from the Roanoke County Police Department and investigators from the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate this incident. If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to call the Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle (CC 2.0) For the second time within a week, Roanoke City Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccinations to individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFXR) — Authorities have released the name of a Henry County man whose body was discovered in North Carolina last week. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office say they found a man’s body in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. According […]
Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.
UPDATE 7:56 p.m.: Crews around southwest Virginia — especially Bedford County and Roanoke County — are cleaning up after severe weather struck the region on Friday, leaving more than 3,200 people without power. Shortly after the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning Friday morning, the Forest Volunteer Fire Department says Bedford Communications received reports […]
(from Roanoke PD) On May 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an unresponsive person near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying partially in the roadway with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. He has been identified as Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., 32 of Roanoke.
