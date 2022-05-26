ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jopg_0frKnMdK00

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Graham Brown
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Danielle Peck
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Larry Gatlin
Person
Don Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#United States#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WPRI 12 News

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Uvalde, Texas, trying to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting. The Bidens have paid their respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. After arriving at the school, the president stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed. The first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. The Bidens also viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student. The first lady touched their photos as the couple moved along the row.
UVALDE, TX
WPRI 12 News

Building fire under investigation in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An early morning fire is under investigation in Taunton. Crews were called to a building on Spring Lane around 4 a.m. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Sylvia, he says there was smoke initially coming from the first floor, but then spread to the back of the building. Around 7 a.m., […]
TAUNTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy