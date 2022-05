FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Fort Worth pastor who went to Uvalde following the Robb Elementary School mass shooting is back in town and sharing his experience Sunday."Grief on top of grief on top of grief," New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Kyev Tatum said. "While we were grieving the loss of the children, while we were grieving the loss of the teachers…"He worked with an Uvalde church and other Christian counselors to help those who are grieving in the community. "The victims were not just those who died and their families, that entire city and region are victims," Tatum said. Less...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO