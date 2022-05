If you’re looking for the best movie-viewing experience possible without breaking the bank, you should look into QLED TV deals. These panels utilize a unique lighting technology to achieve intense contrast and vivid colors without costing thousands of dollars. You can find some incredible TV deals in this category as part of today’s Best Buy TV deals. One of our favorites is this 65-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV that’s on sale for just $800, a $150 discount on the regular price of $950. This is easily one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve seen all year. Keep reading to discover how this screen can transform your home theater setup.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO