A body surfaced in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield Monday, police said, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in determining the person’s identity. Police said they received a call about 9:30 a.m. from someone who said he found a body in the river. Wethersfield officers, with help from the Wethersfield and Glastonbury volunteer fire departments, recovered the body and took it to Wethersfield Cove. The person then was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO