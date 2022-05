We share a number of tuning stories here on CarBuzz, and often, we wish we hadn't. Some tuning conversions are so terrifyingly hideous that you wish you'd never seen them. But when Carlex Design tells us about a new build, we just know it's going to be good. This is an interior design specialist that understands that the most vital ingredient in any build is subtlety, and while some are still offensive, most of its work is gorgeous. Rather than trying to make it obvious that it has modified a car, Carlex refinishes a car in such a way that it looks better than OEM, and now it has applied that trademark restraint and craftsmanship to the exquisite Ferrari 812 GTS.

