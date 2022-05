The idea of walking away from a dream job can sound like the most difficult decision a person can make, but for Mike Vaughn, it was a no-brainer. Because when the Wisconsin-based mixed martial artist decided to pivot to training bird dogs, he did so with his dog, Winnie, in mind. "She kind of drove me to wanting to be better for her," he told WSAW’s Dale Ryman.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO