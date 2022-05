MILPITAS -- A man died and a woman was critically injured in a tandem hang-gliding accident Monday afternoon at a park in Milpitas, authorities said.The incident happened around noon Monday at Ed. R. Levin County Park on the eastern edge of Milpitas.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said a man died at the scene and a woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. Video of the crash scene showed damage to the wing of the hang-glider. The crash was at the largest park in Milpitas and a popular site for hang-gliding.The Milpitas Fire Department released a few more details about the crash at approximately 8:25 p.m., including that the woman involved in the crash was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.Authorities are investigating what led to the accident, Davis said. Investigators were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m., according to the fire department. The park is the largest in Milpitas, with sites for both hang-gliding and paragliding.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO