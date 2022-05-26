ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Responders Rescue Man Who Fell Into Trench In Old Tappan

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Old Tappan First Aid Corps Photo Credit: Old Tappan FAC

A passerby was hospitalized with a leg injury after he fell into an open trench Thursday morning in Old Tappan.

Borough police were joined by firefighters and members of the Old Tappan First Aid Corps after finding the man, who'd fallen into the nearly 9-foot hole at the site of a massive construction project on Old Tappan Road shortly before 10 a.m.

A basket was needed to lift the 250-or-so-pound victim out.

A regional rescue call was made and a medical chopper was briefly put on standby, but neither was necessary, responders said.

"It's just a guy who fell into a hole," one said. "Just needed some people to lift him out."

