South Jersey Man Charged WIth Murder After 2020 Shooting Victim Dies: Report

Marese Washington Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marese Washington

A Cumberland County gunman has been indicted on murder charges after a 2020 shooting victim died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.

Marese Washington Jr., 29, of Vineland, is accused of fatally wounding Kesean Bey, of Bridgeton, on Route 55 in Millville on July 24, 2020, the outlet said.

Bay was partially paralyzed and died in February from his injuries suffered in the shooting, which authorities said was the result of an "ongoing feud," between the pair, NJ.com reports.

