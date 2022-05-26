ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

South Jersey Man Charged WIth Murder After 2020 Shooting Victim Dies: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbozf_0frKlfHR00
Marese Washington Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marese Washington

A Cumberland County gunman has been indicted on murder charges after a 2020 shooting victim died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.

Marese Washington Jr., 29, of Vineland, is accused of fatally wounding Kesean Bey, of Bridgeton, on Route 55 in Millville on July 24, 2020, the outlet said.

Bay was partially paralyzed and died in February from his injuries suffered in the shooting, which authorities said was the result of an "ongoing feud," between the pair, NJ.com reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
987thecoast.com

TWO MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING VINELAND TEEN LAST WEEK

Two Cumberland County men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenager in Vineland last week. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced charged have been filed against 23 year old Deshawn Bowen of Bridgeton and 18 year old Rohdane Watson Jr. of Vineland. The teenager was shot on North Delsea Drive last Thursday.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy: Prosecutor

Two men from Cumberland County have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland High School student, authorities said. On Friday, May 27, Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man, 50, Charged In DUI Crash That Killed State Police Telecommunicator

A Camden County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a State Police public safety telecommunicator in Burlington County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police have charged Regis A. Vitale Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, for vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal head-on crash involving Daryl ‘Skip’ Akers Jr., 62, of Bridgeton, the State Police employee.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Millville, NJ
State
Washington State
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

West Orange Man Dead, Woman Injured In Elizabeth Shootings

A 24-year-old West Orange man died and a 21-year-old woman was injured after being shot in Elizabeth Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said. Police responding to gunshots fired near the 200 block of North Broad Street found Lamar Turner dead around 3 a.m. Sunday, May 29, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#South Jersey#Violent Crime#Nj Advance Media#Route 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Trentonian

Camden man indicted in bogus arrest theft scam

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Camden man has been indicted for scamming an elderly woman out of $16,000 by falsely claiming the money was needed to bail her grandson out of jail. A grand jury charged Yadiel Gonzalez, of Atlantic Avenue in Camden, with one count...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Blood Trail Leads Police To Baltimore Gunshot Victims

A blood trail in Baltimore led officers to victims of a shooting this weekend, authorities say. The trail led to the 20-year-old and 22-year-old male victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims had traveled from the 2200 block of Presbury Street to the 2200 block of Baker Street around 11:12 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy