ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spain: Parliament backs “Only yes means yes” consent bill

By ASHIFA KASSAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament voted Thursday to approve a bill that makes consent a key determinant in sexual assault cases, freeing victims of having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.

The bill, popularly known as “Only Yes is Yes,” seeks to tackle the nebulous definition of consent in Spanish law. In the absence of a codified definition, the law had long relied on evidence of violence, resistance or intimidation to decide whether a criminal sexual act occurred.

The new bill defines consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent. Non-consensual sex can be considered aggression and subject to prison terms of up to 15 years.

The change was heralded by Equality Minister Irene Montero.

“From today, Spain is a freer, safer country for all women,” she told parliament. “We’re going to swap violence for freedom, we’re going to swap fear for desire.”

The bill had long been championed by the Spain’s left-wing coalition government, with only the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party voting against it. The draft will now face a vote in the Senate before it can become law.

It includes a raft of other measures, from obliging minors who commit sexual crimes to undergo sex education and gender equality training to creating a network of 24-hour crisis centers for sexual assault victims and their family members.

The legislation traces its roots to the furor sparked by a gang-rape case during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

Initially, the five accused in the case were found guilty of sexual abuse but not rape, as the victim wasn’t deemed to have objected to what was happening. The sentences prompted widespread protests across the country and calls for Spain to join the dozen other countries in Europe that define rape as sex without consent, according to a 2020 analysis by Amnesty International.

Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled two lower courts and sentenced the five men to 15 years in prison on a rape conviction.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Montero
The Associated Press

Costa Rica public health system targeted by ransomware

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Another attempted hacking of a Costa Rican government agency’s computer system led the country’s public health agency to shut down its systems Tuesday to protect itself, complicating the medical care of thousands of people. At least 30 of the Social Security...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

TORONTO (AP) — Panama has replaced Iran as Canada’s opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Soccer Association announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly on May 12, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new opponent was announced Tuesday.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

5th judge sought to oversee Haiti presidential slaying case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has nominated a fifth judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil told The Associated Press on Tuesday. It’s not clear yet whether Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire would accept the nomination. He could not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Yes Means Yes#Europe#Amnesty International#Violent Crime#Ap#Spanish#Popular Party#Senate
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Biden’s inflation fight, consumer pulse

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank’s work. The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank’s highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Mexico agrees to review US workers’ rights complaint

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Tuesday it has agreed to review a labor complaint filed by the United States under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. The complaint filed earlier this month said workers’ rights to freely choose their union may have been violated at a Panasonic Automotive Systems factory in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
MCALLEN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy