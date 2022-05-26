ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Popular Rail Trail Trail Entrances in the Hudson Valley, NY

By Conor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather has been gorgeous lately, and that has been drawing me outside for more walks and hikes. I live not far from Morgan Lake and The Walkway Over the Hudson, so I love taking a quick drive over so I can enjoy a good nature walk. That's something I love...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Who Lives in this Unbelievable Hudson Valley Mystery Mansion?

I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreens to help block those ultraviolet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But how can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for the hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Stone Ridge, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Highland, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Pine Plains, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Hudson Valley Post

No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Paranormal Investigators Take on Museum Village in Monroe, NY

Was anyone else terrified of the movie Night at The Museum or was it just me? Imagine all of those statues and exhibits coming to life!? That's terrifying. Speaking of possibly terrifying experiences, there will be a paranormal investigation of a popular museum destination in the Hudson Valley. Full Moon...
MONROE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

TikTok’s Two Most Popular Restaurant’s in Poughkeepsie, New York

These people loved the food so much that they had to put it on video. That has to mean it's good, right?. The Hudson Valley is known for having amazing food. You can find a great meal in any town or city in the region but Poughkeepsie, New York could be making a strong argument for being the best. That argument comes in reviews on Google and Yelp. A lot of restaurants have ranked extremely high among patrons. The other way restaurants get love is through video testimonials in 60 seconds or less o TikTok.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Lake
Hudson Valley Post

Kids Fishing Day in Orange County

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime.” I have heard that quote for my whole life. I had to google it to find out who said it, but I remember the quote as one my parents used a lot. The author, by the way, was philosopher Lao Tzu. And it’s actually a great quote. But what am I leading up to? There is a Kids Fishing Day coming up in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
GREENE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Held Up Traffic Friday Night in New Paltz, NY

We are all ready for a bit of extra traffic this weekend. Holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley tend to bring a bit more traffic than usual. We already have parts of the area that get snarled on a regular basis. Route 299 in New Paltz is notorious for being backed up, especially on the weekends.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Summer Sunday Celebrations Return to Poughkeepsie

I’m sure you’ve heard of First Fridays. A lot of cities and towns in the Hudson Valley and beyond come alive on the first Friday of each month. That’s what First Fridays are all about, and they’re pretty common. What about Summer Sundays? Have you ever heard of that? Poughkeepsie will be coming alive this summer with Summer Sundays on Cannon Street. Summer Sundays were such a hit last year that they’re bringing them back for 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley Rail Trail
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Experience Bannerman Island as a Volunteer this Summer in Beacon

If you're looking for something to keep you busy this summer while getting a whole new perspective of the Hudson Valley, why not volunteer at the infamous Bannerman Island?. Bannerman is open for its 2022 touring and event season. You can visit the island/castle on weekends from May until October while being toured around the grounds and learning all about the history and importance of the Bannerman family to Hudson Valley history. You can also catch a show or 2 while enjoying dinner on the Hudson River island.
BEACON, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess development now valued at $1B; above-ground construction begins

A mixed-use development of 2.1 million square feet that has been positioned as a future economic powerhouse for Dutchess County is now being valued at $1 billion, approximately 25% more than the previous price tag of $800 million. Known as Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, the project would bring to the area 802 residential units and 830,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including two hotels. The project is on a 340-acre site in Hyde Park, along Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New York LLC Claims $5 Million Lottery Prize

An LLC has claimed a $5 million New York Lottery prize.AOG For Change, an LLC based in the Albany County hamlet of Delmar, claimed a top prize in the lottery's Set for Life scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24. The group opted to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

No Time? Check Out these 4 Early Workout Options in the Hudson Valley

Nine to five days are killers if you want to exercise. I arrive to work at 8:30am and leave at 7pm, and by the time I get home, all I want to do is spend time with my wife and our new puppy. I didn't know it at the time, but I was living the life of luxury when I used to be able to saunter into the gym at 2p and stay for as long as I'd like. The solution now? Get up early and get after it. Here's the best spots in the Hudson Valley that offer early-morning workout options.
HUDSON, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Free Weekend Shuttle Bus for Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Path Kicks Off

Hudson Link’s free shuttle bus servicing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge shared use path will restart service each weekend beginning Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, October 30. This shuttle service provides pedestrians and bicyclists with service from select locations in Westchester and Rockland counties to one of the longest shared use paths in the country.
PIX11

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy