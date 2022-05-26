ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Salisbury

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury man suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The 29-year-old victim was transported in a med-flight helicopter to Tufts Medical Center where his current condition is unknown.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the area of 162 Beach Road. The road was shut down for hours while Salisbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction team investigated.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Salisbury woman, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time and Beach Road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Salisbury Police.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

