FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 53-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale. According to the The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, ​Irene Lanning Xeniti was last seen in the area of 2251 Northeast 66th Street at around 12:45 a.m. on May 21.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO