ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Teen charged in April Opa-locka car dealership shooting

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A Miami teenager faced a judge Thursday morning, charged with multiple felonies in connection to an April burglary and shooting at an Opa-locka car dealer. Andrew Harris, 16, is...

www.local10.com

Comments / 3

Related
WSVN-TV

Expensive hookah stolen from smoke shop in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief in South Florida stole an expensive hookah from Treehouse Smoke Shop in Hollywood. The owner of the shop said the man distracted him by inquiring about other items in the store when he made his move. “Basically, a guy came in and asked for...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

FBI offers $25K reward to solve 2016 disappearance of mother, daughter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Six years ago, Liliana Moreno and her 8-year-old daughter Daniella vanished in Miami-Dade County. Moreno left her mobile phone and purse inside her apartment in Doral. There were unfinished meal preparations. Her family from Colombia feared Daniella’s biological father, Gustavo Castaño, was to blame, but...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Florida teen arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened to conduct a mass shooting at a school in a social media post. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Corey Anderson’s post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest and a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opa-locka, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Opa-locka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens PD investigating double shooting that left bullet hole in bystander’s window

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m. According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots. Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home. “We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added. A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible. “It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Dealership#Murder#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Thieves steal wheels, tires, sensors from several cars in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Nelson Falto is a mechanic. He woke up on Monday morning to a neighbor knocking on his door to warn him that his four wheels were missing from his car. Falto said he got to his Broward County apartment after midnight. The bad news hit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Click10.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. It happened along the 7100 block of Peters Road in Plantation at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain had been moving through the area around the time of the crash, though it may not...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dead, several transported after double crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Northwest Miami-Dade. Authorities closed off the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after two cars were involved in a crash. “This is not a typical accident with this severity,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Aggravated Battery and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through May 23, 2022. On 05/19/2022, deputies responded to a report of an aggravated battery involving three unknown female suspects. Fire. 5481 N. State Road 7.
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Investigating After Car Found Submerged in Pond in Davie

Authorities are investigating after a car was discovered submerged in a pond in Davie Monday morning. The red Hyundai vehicle was founs a short time after 5 a.m. in the water in the area of U.S. 441 southbound near the entrance ramp to Interstate 595 westbound, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy