Tuscaloosa, AL

Two teens returned home after being victims of sex trafficking in Tuscaloosa

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two teenage sex trafficking victims have been returned to their families after calling the Tuscaloosa Police to ask for help.

A 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl called 911 from a hotel room in Tuscaloosa, asking for help returning to their homes in another state. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force responded and determined the girls were victims of sex trafficking.

Investigators contacted representatives from Trafficking Hope, a victim advocacy group, to provide resources to the teens.

“They were able to provide comfort, care and assistance while we worked with other agencies to reunite them with their families,” West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force Commander Capt. Phil Simpson said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing, no arrests have been made at this time.

