Over the Memorial Day weekend, Cass County officials responded to three separate ATV crashes that led to serious injuries. The first was reported on Saturday, May 28th just after 10:00 a.m. Officials responded to an ATV crash in Rogers Township, rural Boy River, Minn. A 15-year-old male was reported to have lost control of his ATV, which left the roadway and crashed into trees. The driver was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet and speed is suspected to be a factor.

