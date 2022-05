Ten Big Island high school seniors have been awarded scholarships through the Legacy Scholarship Program of the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation. The Big Island students were among 59 recipients, one from each qualifying public and independent school in the state, who received funds based on academic achievement, community service and financial need. In total, the foundation awarded $217,000 to students throughout the state this year.

HILO, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO