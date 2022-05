On Oct. 23 and 24, the taxpayer-funded Las Cruces Convention Center will be used once again to pump more guns onto the streets of Las Cruces and southern New Mexico. Those are the dates of the Sunrise Lions Club 2022 Semi-Annual Gun and Crafts Show, which takes place every spring and fall. Before delving into that event, I’d like to take a moment to praise Lions Clubs.

