NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — New Hartford police responded to Cliff's Local Market Friday night for a reported robbery. Officers on scene determined a woman had property forcibly taken from her by a passenger in a vehicle. The woman was still holding onto the property through the passenger window when the driver of the car drove off, dragging the woman several feet before falling off the vehicle, police said.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO