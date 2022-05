EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police are asking the public to be aware of a possible scam in the Emmet County area. State Police say a family is begging for money at local gas stations, saying they need money for gasoline and to feed their children. They offer fake jewelry in return for cash donations.

EMMET COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO